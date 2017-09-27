Coronation Street fans thank show for moving tribute to Liz Dawn

Fans remembered the long-running character after bosses dedicated an episode to her memory.

Coronation Street viewers have praised the soap for dedicating an episode to late star Liz Dawn.

A tribute to the actress appeared at the end of the first of Wednesday night’s double-bill, including a smiling photograph of her and the caption: “In memory of Liz Dawn. 1939-2017.”

The gesture came a day after it was announced that Dawn, who famously played the show’s Vera Duckworth for 34 years, had died at the age of 77.

The official Twitter page for the programme also shared a video medley clip of some of Vera’s most memorable scenes during her time on the show between 1974 and 2008.

Viewer Lisa Marie McKinney‏ commented on Twitter: “It was lovely of you to dedicate tonight’s episodes to the legendary and wonderful Liz Dawn #RIPLizDawn #VeraDuckworth #Corrie.”

Liz Coyne added: “This is brilliant, what a wonderful character Vera was. A definite Coronation Street Royal RIP Liz Dawn.”

“Such a moving tribute,” wrote Shaun Eley, while Gemma Dakin commented: “A well deserved tribute to the nation’s nana.”

A statement shared by Dawn’s family said that she died peacefully at her home on Monday night.

They wrote: “She has been the love, light and inspiration in our lives and we are bereft at her passing.”

