Cat Deeley is 'excited to be home' as she returns to British TV

The CD:UK star will return for a new music reality show next weekend.

Presenter Cat Deeley has said she is “very excited to be home” as she returns to the UK to host new music reality contest Sing: Ultimate A Cappella.

Known for her roles on TV favourites of the early Noughties, including children’s weekend programme CD:UK alongside Ant and Dec, and Stars In Their Eyes, she has been living and working in Los Angeles for several years.

Her time away has seen her raise her child Milo with husband and comedian Patrick Kielty, and host hit US shows such as So You Think You Can Dance and The Choice.

But next weekend she will be back on Britain’s screens to front the new show that will pitch amateur singers against each other, with only their voices to impress.

The mother of one, 40, said: “I’m very excited to be home. I mean, I always consider the UK my home anyway, because my friends and family are here.

“It was actually really exciting to walk on to the floor as I knew loads of the crew from back in the SMTV and CD:UK days.”

Deeley said she had been amazed by the musical talent on the pre-recorded Sky 1 contest, which includes swing singers, beatboxers and a special a cappella performance from The Vamps.

Speaking of her own musical experience, she said: “I know a little bit, but I can’t sing like that. I find it absolutely amazing, particularly the beatboxers, where I wonder: how on earth are you making that sound?”

Sing: Ultimate A Cappella airs on October 6 at 9pm on Sky 1 and NOW TV.

