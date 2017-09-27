Paul Hollywood: GBBO bakers will get a handshake if they deserve one

Great British Bake Off fans think the judge has become a 'handshake slut'.

Paul Hollywood has defended his right to congratulate Bake Off contestants after viewers complained that he was dishing out his coveted handshakes “like an over-eager salesman”.

The judge’s signature seal of approval is usually reserved for the very best bakes on the Channel 4 programme.

Paul Hollywood’s seal of approval is usually reserved for the very best bakes (Danny Lawson/PA)

But in Tuesday night’s episode, Hollywood shook hands with three contestants – Steven, Yan and Stacey – for their impressive steamed sponge puddings.

Viewers were quick to declare that the judge had become a “handshake slut”.

Many questioned whether the accolade was losing its value.

“Nobody likes a handshake slut, Paul. Reign it in,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Paul’s giving out handshakes so often I reckon I could present a Morrison’s iced bun from the reduced section & I’d get a handshake,” tweeted another.

Another viewer griped: “Never mind a run on the pound, what about a run on the Hollywood Handshake? Giving them out for fun!”

Several fans posted comical memes and video clips suggesting Hollywood’s badge of honour was losing its power.

However, Hollywood took to Twitter himself to explain he will keep doling out handshakes if the bakers deserve his recognition.

He tweeted: “If a baker deserves a handshake that’s exactly what they’ll get..!

“The standard this year is FAR better than we’ve ever had #justsayin.”

