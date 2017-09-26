X Factor's Anthony drops out of the show due to 'personal issues'

Sources at the show said they would like to see the singer return in the future.

X Factor hopeful Anthony Russell has dropped out of the show with just days to go before the competition kicks off at boot camp.

The ITV contest’s creators have said he left this month due to “personal issues”.

The 27-year-old singer, from Liverpool, impressed the judges with his emotional performance of Issues in the first round of auditions, telling them a little about his difficult background and the obstacles he overcame in appearing on the show.

An X Factor spokesman said on Tuesday: “Earlier this month, due to personal reasons, Anthony withdrew from the show.

“We are sad to see him go and wish his all the best for the future.”

Another source from the show said they would like to see him back on the series on the future if he can manage to “get his life back on track”.

They said: “Anthony has been going through some personal issues for some time – as he sang about at his audition.

“Those issues were still affecting him. So, everyone has urged him to concentrate on getting himself better right now.

“Anthony has always said he will never give up on music. Production are all very fond of him and think he has really potential so have told him, if he straightens himself out, they would love him to have another shot at X Factor next year.

The judges were impressed by Russell’s heartfelt show (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc/PA)

“That is the perfect incentive for him to get his life back on track.

“The public support really did help him to believe in himself. So, everyone hopes he will come back next year healthier.”

The show’s initial rounds of pre-recorded auditions concluded last week and the next episodes will catch up with the contestants as they hone their performance skills at boot camp.

Creators pointed out that, due to the nature of filming, viewers will still see Anthony on the show over the coming weeks.

