GBBO fans tip Liam to win the show despite his disastrous desserts

Viewers could not stand to think of the cheerful student leaving the tent.

The Great British Bake Off fans are rooting for teen contestant Liam to win the show after a streak of bad baking luck put him in danger of going home.

It was an emotional episode for the student on Tuesday, whose Bakewell tart-inspired steamed sponge failed to impress judge Paul Hollywood and his show-stopper trifle almost collapsed due to an unset jelly topping.

While the proof of his pudding skills came across in his technical challenge – half a dozen mouthwatering peanut butter and chocolate cakes – his unfortunate finale brought him to tears and the comforting embrace of presenter Sandi Toksvig.

When James was booted from the show at the last minute, and ex army officer Sophie was crowned star baker, fans breathed a sigh of relief over Twitter and showed their support.

Andrew MacMillan posted: “I want Liam to win, he’s got a great energy about him” while Chris Wood added simply: “Liam is my winner.”

Others described him as “adorable” and their favourite contestant on the whole Channel 4 series.

While viewers shared their support for Liam, plenty were sad to see James go.

Baker Chris, who left the show earlier on in the series, tweeted his friend: “The tent has lost another baker, yet I’ve made a great friend. He genuinely makes me laugh every day, with his awful jokes. Xxx.”

