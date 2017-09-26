Dua Lipa and The Amazons are 'honoured' to receive Ascap Vanguard awards

The musicians will be presented with their prizes at a London ceremony in October.

Singer Dua Lipa and rockers The Amazons have said they are “honoured” to each be receiving the prestigious Ascap Vanguard award at a star-studded ceremony next month.

The prize, presented by The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (Ascap) follows a year of success for the musicians, with British pop star Lipa’s chart-topping single New Rules marking her out as the first female solo artist to reach UK number one since Adele in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Reading-based four-piece broke into the top 10 with their self-titled debut album and are looking forward to a run of sold-out shows throughout October when they return from their European tour.

Lipa commented: “I’m so honoured and grateful to win this award. I’m very thankful for the response to the music and the recognition. Things like this make me work so hard and I just want to make my fans proud.”

The Amazons also said they were “honoured” to be recognised and added: “Like with any act trying to break through at the moment, the support of institutions like Ascap means a huge amount.”

According to Ascap president Paul Williams: “Dua Lipa and The Amazons are two of the most exciting new artists to emerge in Britain over the past few years.

“They each reached their audiences with skilfully crafted collections of songs which are both rich in emotion and ready for the stadium.”

They will pick up their awards during a glittering ceremony at London’s One Marylebone, which will include performances from Anne-Marie and The Amazons.

The event will also see songwriter and producer Steve Mac receive the Ascap Founders Award in celebration of a 27-year career that has seen him collaborate with artists such as Ed Sheeran – on hit track Shape Of You – as well as P!nk, Clean Bandit, Liam Payne, Kelly Clarkson, Susan Boyle, Demi Lovato and Shakira.

He said: “When I read the list of previous recipients, I can’t quite believe I’m being added to this collection of musical heroes who have inspired and helped shape my career.”

Ascap will welcome a host of big industry names to the event as it presents awards for song of the year, top digital song and film score of the year.

