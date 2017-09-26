TLC postpone European tour dates after T-Boz suffers neck injury

T-Boz is working with a surgeon who recommended putting the shows on hold.

US band TLC have postponed all European dates in their world tour after member T-Boz seriously injured her neck.

Live Nation said that T-Boz, real name Tionne Watkins, is suffering “severe physical pain” due to nerve compression and is unable to perform.

Best known for 1990s hits Waterfalls and No Scrubs, TLC were due to arrive in Hamburg, Germany, next month, before moving into the UK and finishing in Birmingham on November 16.

Following performances in the US over summer, a statement from the concert producer on Tuesday read: “T-Boz injured her neck and is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform at this time.

“The cervical disc problems in her spine have advanced to the point of having significant pain due to nerve compression.

“She is currently working with her orthopaedic surgeon who recommended the postponement.”

It added that the currently performing members – T-Boz and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas – were looking forward to greeting European fans in 2018 and that ticket-holders can get a full refund from the point of purchase.

T-Boz said: “Chilli and I are very disappointed that we have been left with no choice but to postpone our debut European tour. We would like to thank our fans for staying so loyal and ensure them we will be back just as soon as we can reschedule.”

The 47-year-old mother recently published her memoirs, A Sick Life: TLC ‘n Me: Stories From On And Off The Stage, where she shares stories of her past health problems, including a long-standing battle with sickle cell disease.

