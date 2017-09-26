Kwame Kwei-Armah named new artistic director of the Young Vic

He will succeed David Lan when he steps down in 2018 after 18 years in the role.

Award-winning director and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah has been announced as the new artistic director of the Young Vic.

The star of stage and screen will succeed David Lan when he steps down in 2018 after 18 years in the role.

Kwei-Armah, who is the outgoing artistic director of Baltimore Centre Stage, will announce his first season of work in the new year.

He said: “To walk into the Young Vic is to come face to face with everything I love about theatre, so I am beyond humbled, if not a little scared.

“But to lead this magnificent theatre at this time in our nation’s history, after such a visionary as David, excites me beyond words. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kwei-Armah’s directing credits include New York’s Public Theatre, Signature Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

His production of One Night In Miami at the Donmar Warehouse was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play.

His works as playwright include One Love (Birmingham Rep), Elmina’s Kitchen, Fix Up, Statement Of Regret and Seize the Day (Tricycle Theatre).

Kwei-Armah was made an OBE in 2012 for services to drama (Sean Dempsey/PA).

Kwei-Armah was Chancellor of the University of the Arts London from 2010-15, and in 2012 was awarded an OBE for services to drama.

Patrick McKenna, chairman of the Young Vic’s board, said: “After meeting Kwame the panel was unanimous in its decision to appoint him as the next leader for this remarkable institution.

“Kwame’s wealth of experience directing, writing and working with the local community in Baltimore and beyond will translate beautifully to his new role leading the work on the Young Vic’s three stages as well as its pioneering outreach and education work in London.”

