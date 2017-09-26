Politicians join showbiz stars in remembering Liz Dawn

The former Coronation Street actress, famous for playing Vera Duckworth, has died.

Sally Lindsay has paid tribute to her former Coronation Street co-star Liz Dawn saying she was “honoured to walk those cobbles” with her.

Lindsay, 44, played Shelley Unwin in the ITV soap for around five years and has also starred in the BBC comedy Still Open All Hours.

Superstar actress Joan Collins (right) teams up with Coronation Street’s Jack (Bill Tarmey) and Vera Duckworth (Liz Dawn) in the soap’s Christmas video ((C) Granada TV)

Weatherfield favourite Dawn played Vera Duckworth for more than 30 years and left the show in 2008 when her character was written out at her request.

Dawn died at home peacefully on Monday night aged 77, her family said.

Lindsay wrote on Twitter: “Kind, funny, strong, hard working and inspirational. I was honoured to walk those cobbles with you. Rest in peace you Northern Star.”

Only Fools And Horses star John Challis also referenced other notable celebrity deaths this week – including Benidorm and Emmerdale star Bobby Knutt and the actor Tony Booth – as he paid tribute to Dawn.

He tweeted: “Not a good week so far. I keep picturing Bobby Knutt sitting outside Neptune’s reading his paper.First him then Liz Dawn, now Tony Booth.”

Politicians including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and MP Tracy Brabin, also honoured Dawn.

Mr Corbyn tweeted: “Liz Dawn was a brilliant actress & a true friend of Labour. She was as warm as Betty’s Hotpot & made Vera a Corrie legend. Farewell chuck.”

Ms Brabin has walked the Cobbles herself and played a character named Tricia Armstrong in the 1990s.

She has also appeared as Roxy Drake in EastEnders and Carole in Emmerdale and has written for shows including Family Affairs, Tracy Beaker and Hollyoaks.

She tweeted: “So sad … the amazing warm hearted, generous and hilarious Liz Dawn has died. Working with Liz and Bill was highlight of my time at Corrie.”

Former Corrie star Angela Griffin tweeted: “Really sad to hear that Liz Dawn has passed away. I had the pleasure of her company for many years. Thoughts go to her family. #ripliz”.

TV presenter Piers Morgan described Dawn as a “wonderful actress & better half of my favourite TV soap couple, the ever-squabbling Duckworths. Very Sad news.”

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller wrote: “Devastated to hear about the passing of Liz Dawn. A beautiful soul. Inside and out. Rest in peace.”

BBC radio presenter Tony Blackburn wrote: “So sorry to hear the news that Liz Dawn has passed away. Thanks for the hours of fun on Coronation Street you gave me RIP.”

Allo Allo! star Vicki Michelle wrote: “RIP Liz Dawn a true #Corrie legend @itvcorrie @ITV Fabulous actress and loved by the nation. Sad news.”

© Press Association 2017