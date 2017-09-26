Rupert Penry-Jones 'thrilled' to guest star in Stan Lee's Lucky Man

The actor will join a number of guest stars when the series returns for more drama next year.

Spooks star Rupert Penry-Jones has said he is “thrilled” to be taking on a guest role in series three of Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.

He will play master manipulator Samuel Blake, nemesis to James Nesbitt’s detective inspector Harry Clayton, in next year’s third instalment of the action-packed crime drama by comic book writer Lee and POW! Entertainment.

Described by show creators as an “imposing brute of a man” who is both “handsome and fiercely intelligent,” viewers will see him attempt to acquire the Lucky bracelets for his own “nefarious” ambitions.

Looking forward to Harry's return?The 3rd instalment promises to up the stakes. https://t.co/74vqL6Gz1q Will his luck hold? #LuckyMan pic.twitter.com/YOvLBsYJGM — Stan Lee's Lucky Man (@luckyman) August 25, 2017

Penry-Jones, known for his roles as both Adam Carter in Spooks and Clive Reader in Silk, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Lucky Man for an exciting third series.

“The conniving Samuel Blake is a great character to play who offers all the action, destruction and rivalry you can expect from a classic Stan Lee villain.”

He is joined this season by a number of guest stars, including comedian Omid Djalili, Nick Moran and Neve McIntosh, alongside series regulars Amara Karan and Sienna Guillory.

James Nesbitt will reprise his role as DI Harry Clayton (Ian West/PA)

Returning to Sky 1 next year, the show will catch up with DI Clayton in Hong Kong as he hunts for answers about his “lucky” charm and comes up against more than one nasty underworld character.

Reprising his lead role, Nesbitt said: “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man is such an exciting series to make and the scripts for this season are brilliant.

“Harry Clayton’s luck is running out which throws up some interesting storylines. And also takes him, and me, to Hong Kong – the perfect setting for Stan Lee mayhem!”

© Press Association 2017