Netflix to offer children's birthday greetings from favourite cartoon characters

Characters from Barbie, Lego Friends, Pokemon and My Little Pony are among the fan favourites who will perform a special birthday message for young viewers in a new Netflix service.

There will also be options for celebratory greetings from cartoon characters from All Hail King Julien, Beat Bugs, Dinotrux, Las Leyendas, Lego Ninjago, Luna Petunia, Trollhunters and Word Party as part of 15 on-demand songs.

They can be unlocked by searching the word ‘birthday’ on the streaming service.

The launch of the new celebratory service, Birthdays On-Demand, coincides with the most popular birthday date in the UK over the past 20 years, September 26, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The streaming service recently unveiled an interactive storytelling feature that allows young users to choose their own adventures and make decisions for their favourite characters.

The facility allows children to choose where to take the story next as they make key choices.

The first, Puss In Book: Trapped In An Epic Tale, is a standalone episode of current Netflix show The Adventures Of Puss In Boots and allows the viewer to choose what Puss should do and how the story will unfold.

