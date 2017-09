Terry Wogan voted best BBC radio presenter of all time

The presenter beat another 49 figures to the top spot, including John Peel, Graham Norton and Chris Evans.

Sir Terry Wogan has been voted the best BBC radio presenter of all time by his former colleagues.

Sir Terry, who died in January last year, first went out on the broadcaster’s airwaves in 1966 before moving on to present the Radio 2 breakfast show for a total of 28 years, over two stints.

Awarded an honorary OBE in 1997 for his services to broadcasting, the Irishman was also famous for providing witty commentary to the annual Eurovision Song Contest on television.

John Peel came second in the list (Ian West/PA)

A poll shared by Radio Times magazine to mark 50 years of Radio 1, 2, 3 and 4 saw him pip DJ John Peel to the title of most popular presenter.

The late radio stars were followed in third place by Sue MacGregor of the Today programme and Women’s Hour, with Radio 1’s longest-serving DJ, Annie Nightingale, in fourth.

The top 10 presenters in a list of 50 were:

1. Terry Wogan

2. John Peel

3. Sue MacGregor

4. Annie Nightingale

5. Alistair Cooke

6. Kenny Everett

7. Jane Garvey

8. Humphrey Lyttelton

9. Eddie Mair

10. Jenni Murray

Chris Evans came in at number 26 (Nick Ansell/PA)

Radio 2’s Chris Evans, who recently topped the corporation’s list of most highly paid staff with more than £2 million, came in 26th.

Also on the list were Melvin Bragg at number 14, Victoria Derbyshire at 35, Graham Norton at 39, Sandi Toksvig at 44 and Paul Merton at 47.

Taking part in the poll were some of the organisation’s best known broadcasters and leading industry figures, including Ken Bruce, Paul Gambaccini, John Humphrys, Bridget Kendall, Philip Pullman, Will Self, Jeremy Vine, Steve Wright and Kirsty Young.

