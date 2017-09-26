BGT's Missing People Choir join Amanda Holden and Sir Trevor McDonald for carols

The group will be reunited with their BGT judge in a special service paying tribute to missing people.

Britain’s Got Talent stars The Missing People Choir will join presenter Amanda Holden and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald in a charity carol service in tribute to missing people.

The group pulled at the heartstrings of viewers across the country with their emotional performances in this year’s series of the ITV show, earning them a spot in the competition’s semi-final.

The Missing People Carol Service in London in December will mark an extra-special moment for the singers, who took to the stage for the first time together at the same event in 2014.

Sir Trevor McDonald is patron of the Missing People charity (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Clare Cook, who works for the Missing People charity and co-founded the choir with director James Hawkins, said: “After the incredible platform that the choir have had this year thanks to Britain’s Got Talent, it feels right that we are returning to the intimacy of our ‘spiritual home’ of St Martin-in-the-Field to celebrate Christmas whilst remembering all those who are missing.”

She added her thanks to Sir Trevor, patron of the charity, and Holden, who sat on the BGT panel, for their support.

They will also be joined on the stage in Trafalgar Square by the Royal Mail’s Mail Voice Choir and the Choral Scholars of St Martin-in-the-Fields.

