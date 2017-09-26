A-ha and Mica Paris join Children In Need's 80s concert

Bananarama, Boy George and Jason Donovan are also taking part in the show, which promises to transport concert-goers back to the 80s.

A-ha and Mica Paris have been added to the line-up of a 1980s-themed concert in aid of Children In Need.

The singers join a host of fellow 80s stars including Bananarama, Boy George, Europe, Erasure and Jason Donovan on the bill for BBC Children In Need Rocks The 80s, which will be held at London’s SSE Wembley Arena in October.

The special fundraising show will transport concert-goers back to the 80s to celebrate the decade in which BBC Children In Need’s first major appeal took place and tickets are still available.

Mica Paris (Yui Mok/PA)

A-ha will perform their anthem Take On Me, while Paris will inject some soul into the night with a medley of songs from the era performed alongside a gospel choir.

Fearne Cotton and Sara Cox will host the night with Roman Kemp reporting from behind the scenes.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC1 in the run-up to the annual BBC Children In Need appeal.

Other acts taking part include Imagination, Katrina from Katrina & The Waves, Louisa Johnson, Nick Heyward, OMD and UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey.

Have you seen our incredible BBC CiN Rocks the 80s line up!? 👾You DO NOT want to miss it!Get your tickets NOW 👉 https://t.co/q7SqGE6P2p pic.twitter.com/aqgatFkKXM — BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) August 19, 2017

Tickets are on sale now at www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey and are priced from £25 each.

:: The BBC Children In Need Rocks The 80s concert will take place at London’s SSE Wembley Arena on October 19.

