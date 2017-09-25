Corrie fans want Steve and Michelle to reunite after stalker drama

Corrie fans are hoping for some romance on the Cobbles.

Coronation Street fans are hoping former couple Steve McDonald and Michelle Connor can rekindle their romance after he saved her from a stalker.

Monday night’s double helping of episodes saw creepy Will Chatterton (Leon Ockenden) turn on Michelle (Kym Marsh) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) after finding out they were conspiring against him.

He shoved Leanne down the stairs and had turned on Michelle, when Steve (Simon Gregson) rushed him and knocked him out.

By the end of the tense double bill, Will had been arrested and Michelle had thanked Steve for saving the day.

"Only when it's something worth fighting for." We ❤️ that Michelle and Steve are trending tonight! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/XAWWHDu8Qf — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) September 25, 2017

Fans of the ITV soap are hoping that his daring rescue might start to heal things between the pair.

“Michelle and Steve need to get back together, they’re adorable,” one fan posted on Twitter.

Michelle and Steve need to get back together, they're adorable 😭 #Corrie — Meg 🍁 (@megangoodier) September 25, 2017

“Let’s petition @itvcorrie to get Steve & Michelle back together……I know he’s a cheating loverat but a loveable one,” said another.

Let’s petition @itvcorrie to get Steve & Michelle back together……I know he’s a cheating loverat but a loveable one #corrie — Bloody Mary 🍹 (@Mazzaleeds) September 25, 2017

One person wrote: “Won’t be long until they’re back together! I loved Michelle and Steve.”

“Steve and Michelle forever! Not rooting for any other couple. Who’s with me?” said another Twitter user.

Michelle is currently dating Bistro owner Robert, but viewers are hoping she realises Steve is a better choice.

One fan urged: “Get back with Steve, Michelle! OK, so he did the dirty on you, but in my opinion, he’s a much better fit for you than boring Robert.”

