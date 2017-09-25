EastEnders fans fear Stacey is headed for a breakdown

Fans think Stacey might have stopped taking her medication.

EastEnders fans were left worried about Stacey Fowler’s mental health after she started acting erratically in the latest instalment of the soap.

The popular character, played by Lacey Turner, suffers from bipolar disorder and has previously had post-partum psychosis.

Concerned about baby Arthur’s health and expecting her third child, Stacey’s anxiety gets the better of her when she thinks her children are missing.

And later she loses her temper with her daughter and rows about it with Carmel.

Fans of the BBC soap are now convinced that Stacey is headed for trouble.

One wrote on Twitter: “I feel so bad for Stacey, you can really see her anxiety showing and it proper breaks my heart.”

Another said: “Basically, has anyone checked Stacey is taking her meds. All the stress, she could’ve forgot.”

One worried: “Oh no I hope Stacey’s bipolar isn’t coming out too much while she’s pregnant.”

However, some viewers seem to hope EastEnders bosses do not take Stacey down that path.

One person tweeted: “Ahh if Stacey is going to go crazy again I need forewarning….can’t be dealing with that again!”

“They’re not doing another Stacey off her meds storyline. Ffs. They’ve already done it 400 times,” said another.

