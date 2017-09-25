Little Mix star Perrie Edwards tells fans she is out of hospital and on the mend

Perrie Edwards has assured fans she is going to be fine after being admitted to hospital in the US.

The Little Mix star, 24, fell ill at the weekend and was unable to go on stage with her bandmates at the iHeart Festival in Las Vegas.

It was reported that she had been rushed to hospital with a gastric problem.

Edwards has now told her fans she is on the mend.

Perrie ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

She wrote on Instagram: “Hello beautiful babas… I’m out of hospital… in my own bed, and on the mend. Thanks to mother goose, nurse sam, and doctor hatchi I should be fine in no time.

“Sorry to have to let you all down, I obv would never want to miss anything but sometimes you have to listen to those who know best and I wasn’t fit to perform.”

The singer added: “Thank you to the lovely doctors and nurses at sunrise hospital in Vegas for looking after me!

Little Mix (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

“My babas I love you all to the moon and back.”

© Press Association 2017