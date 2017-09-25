Idina Menzel ties the knot with fiance Aaron Lohr

Idina Menzel said her father and her son walked her down the aisle.

Idina Menzel has announced that she has quietly married her fiance Aaron Lohr.

The Frozen star, 46, posted a message on Twitter revealing that the couple walked down the aisle at the weekend, saying it was “magical”.

Wanted to let you know… Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017

Menzel was previously married to Taye Diggs, father of her eight-year-old son Walker.

Idina Menzel (Tony Di Maio/PA)

She and Lohr, 41, worked together in 2005 on a film adaptation of Rent, and have also starred together in musical See What I Wanna See.

