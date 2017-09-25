Tributes paid to Emmerdale and Benidorm actor Bobby Knutt who has died aged 71

His agent confirmed the actor passed away aged 71.

Benidorm creator Derren Litten has paid tribute to one of the show’s former stars, Bobby Knutt, who has died aged 71.

Knutt, who was known for his role as Albert Dingle in Emmerdale, was on holiday in the south of France when he died, his agent Tim Scott confirmed.

The comedian had also recently been seen on TV screens as Eddie Dawson in ITV’s Benidorm.

Litten wrote on Twitter: “Very sad Benidorm news guys. The wonderful Bobby Knutt has passed away suddenly aged 71. Sending our Beni love to his family.”

Benidorm co-star Tony Maudsley also remembered Knutt, tweeting: “Take a bow Grandad Dawson. Your Benidorm family will miss you. RIP Bobby Knutt x”.

Louis Emerick, who played Benidorm’s Norman the Doorman for two years between 2014 and 2016, was also touched by the news and remembered how the star offered him words of “reassurance” when he was struggling with nerves ahead of an audition in Sheffield in 1986.

He posted: “I never forgot that moment! Lovely to have met him 30yrs later @BenidormTVshow Rip.”

The official Twitter account of the ITV soap also paid tribute to the star who appeared between 1995 and 2004.

The short post included a sad face and a kiss and read: “Thinking of you, Al.”

Knutt landed one of his first big roles in 1977 as the lead in the Ken Loach-directed BBC drama The Price Of Coal.

On the small screen, he had also starred in Heartbeat and Last Of The Summer Wine.

In the early 1980s he landed a role in Coronation Street as a garage owner.

The official Benidorm Twitter account remembered the actor, tweeting: “Benidorm star and Sheffield legend Bobby Knutt passes away aged 71. Good night Knutty, your Benidorm family loves you.”

Knutt was married to the ex-Great Britain Olympian Donna Hartley, until her death aged 58 in 2013.

