Writing a love song is one of the best things I've ever done - Noel Gallagher

The singer shared the highs and lows of working with David Holmes on the new tracks.

Musician Noel Gallagher has described writing a song about love as “one of the best things” he has ever done.

The former Oasis star said there was nothing more “joyous” than being in love as he described one of his tracks, Black And White Sunshine, on upcoming album Who Built The Moon? released in November.

His full band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, will be taking the record on tour next year, almost three years after his last offering, Chasing Yesterday, in 2015.

NEW ALBUM ‘Who Built The Moon?’ out 24.11.17!Pre-order exclusive bundles + vinyl 👉 https://t.co/4PSpEI0733 pic.twitter.com/nOurCbG2mQ — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) September 25, 2017

Speaking of his work on the track with producer and composer David Holmes, ahead of its release on Sour Mash, he said: “David played me the sample, so I worked out the chords and we demoed just a few short minutes of it, taking it away on tour and playing with it.

“When it became a song back in Belfast it was so joyous, I just had to do it justice. What’s more joyous than being in love, baby?

“So, I wrote a song about love and it’s one of the best things that I’ve ever done.”

NGHFB’s world tour starts in spring 2018!Tix on general sale 9am BSTUK+IE Max x4 tix per person https://t.co/826pUBfJiq pic.twitter.com/7Fh1zGqnPp — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) September 25, 2017

The album has been two years in the making and Gallagher, 50, admitted that there were moments when working in collaboration took its toll on his patience.

Remembering the process of creating track The Man Who Built The Moon, he said: “When we got to the chorus, David kept asking me to write a new one … again and again and again.

“I was ready to strangle him. The one that you hear is the eighth attempt and, you know what? The annoying thing is he was right.”

