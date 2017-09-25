Gary Numan opens the door on his 'very normal' family life

The pop veteran also said he wants more number one albums and singles despite his successful career.

Singer Gary Numan has said that he has a “very normal” family life, despite living in a castle-like house with a “20 foot bronze dragon in the front garden”.

The British singer-songwriter, whose new album debuted at number two in the charts and who is about to embark on a UK and European tour, also admitted that he still craves success after his decades in the music industry.

The 59-year-old told Hello! magazine: “I’m content with where I am but I’m still not where I want to be.

Gary Numan with his wife Gemma and their three children (Hello! magazine)

“I want number one albums and singles and to do arena tours. Not that many people who were around when I started are still around now.”

Numan – who lives in Los Angeles with wife Gemma and their three daughters Raven, Persia and Echo – said: “We love being at home. I work when the kids are at school, not when they’re at home or at weekends.

“We’re always doing things together.

“OK, we have a big house that looks like a castle, we have a swimming pool and a 20 foot bronze dragon in the front garden – so we have some of the trappings – but life is very normal too.”

The Cars singer’s impressive property, which also features vaulted ceilings, secret staircases and a trap door between floors, has been his family’s home since 2012.

Gemma, who married Numan in 1997, said she was a fan of the not-so-humble abode from the moment they first saw it.

Gary Numan (PA Archive/PA)

“Gary said to me to be calm when we went in,” she said.

“But when the estate agent opened the door, I pushed him out of the away. Gary just remembers how I screamed as I went round from room to room going ‘I love it, I love it!’. In my head I moved in that day and I’ve never moved out.”

She added: “Our life together is so lovely; we’re best friends; soulmates.

“There aren’t many days that we’ve been apart.

“We do everything together and it’s not a possessive doing-everything-together, it’s because want to be with each other.”

Numan recently released his 21st album Savage (Songs From A Broken World), and will hit the road on his tour at the end of September.

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2017