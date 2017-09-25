Michelle Keegan launches new clothing line based on her own wardrobe

The Our Girl star has said she wants to see Jessica Alba wearing her items.

Michelle Keegan fans will be able to dress just like the actress as she has unveiled her new clothing collection, filled with pieces she wants for her own wardrobe.

The Our Girl star, 30, has partnered with online retailer Very.co.uk for the first time for the collection, which she has said is based on her own lifestyle and fashion choices.

Keegan said: “I’m excited about my new range for Very.co.uk because they’re the kind of pieces I’d want for my own wardrobe.

Michelle Keegan (Very.co.uk)

“I’ve got a really busy lifestyle so the new collection includes gorgeous tailored separates for a meeting or lunch date, denim and a fantastic leather jacket for a more dressed-down look, and stunning, sophisticated dresses for that special night-out.

“As part of the Very collection, I’ve also designed a line of activewear, loungewear and homeware, which has been completely new to me and I’ve really enjoyed the challenge.”

As well as designing her own fashion range, Keegan modelled the garments in a photoshoot at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre.

Among the items available are a cut-out red blouse with billowing, layered sleeves and a black pencil skirt with a split up the thigh.

The former Coronation Street star – who previously collaborated with fashion brand Lipsy – is also seen wearing a little red dress and a full-length glittering dress with a sheer skirt.

Michelle Keegan (Very.co.uk)

Keegan said she would love to see Hollywood star Jessica Alba wearing her designs.

She said: “She always looks amazing, so to see someone like that wearing my collection would be absolutely amazing.

“I’m actually really excited to see the Very customer wearing my collection, it will be such a buzz to be in a bar and see someone who is wearing one of my Very pieces – I can’t wait for that!”

Of her inspiration for the collection, which contains 86 pieces in total, Keegan said: “I actually find inspiration on a daily basis; I might see someone on the street looking incredibly stylish that makes me look again or I might be at work and doing some research with the costume department, or I could see something I love in a film or on the pages of fashion magazines which totally grabs me.”

Michelle Keegan (Very.co.uk)

Keegan said she is very busy with work and will be shooting overseas until the end of the year, so will not be able to embrace autumn/winter fashion yet.

“I am going to be shooting in Malaysia until December, so autumn/winter fashion won’t start for me until I am home for Christmas,” she said.

“What I love most about the season is layering. I am going to be wearing either jeans or leather trousers with a grey knit or tailored shirt and a great coat over top.”

Keegan’s collection for Very.co.uk is available from Monday September 25. Prices range from £18 – £269.

