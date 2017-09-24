The Child In Time was baffling, say confused viewers

Viewers thought The Child In Time was hard to follow.

Viewers have declared Benedict Cumberbatch’s drama The Child In Time “utterly baffling”, saying its “very confusing” structure made it too hard to follow.

Many said their high hopes for the BBC1 programme about a couple dealing with the loss of a child – an adaptation of Ian McEwan’s award-winning novel of the same name – had been dashed.

However, Sherlock star Cumberbatch did win praise for his “outstanding” performance.

The drama followed author Stephen Lewis (Cumberbatch) and his wife Julie (Kelly Macdonald) after their four-year-old daughter Kate goes missing from a supermarket.

The narrative takes place in both the present and in flashbacks to the past, which proved to be confusing for many viewers.

One said on Twitter: “Am I just being slow or is this very confusing?”

“#ChildInTime utterly baffling no idea what’s going on,” wondered another.

One viewer pleaded: “Someone tell me what’s happening please?”

Others also said they were confused about why there was not a police presence.

Many posted funny memes, pictures and video clips to illustrate how they were struggling to follow the story.

Some viewers also said the drama was “dull” considering its subject matter.

“How have they managed to make something so traumatic/dramatic this dull,” tweeted one.

“Well this is absolutely dreadful. Trying to be clever by jumping all over the place but it’s pretentious and ultimately, dull,” said another.

Others even said they were switching off.

One tweeted: “Very very slow, not quite sure what’s going on. Giving up on it now. So disappointed, I was hoping for a good drama.”

Another said: “I have no idea what’s going on… I’m officially giving up and switching over now.”

However, many people watching were impressed with the way Cumberbatch played struggling father Lewis.

One viewer said: “Benedict Cumberbatch is brilliant in everything,” while another declared his performance was “outstanding”.

“Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly McDonald were absolutely incredible in TCIT. Benedict is such an amazing actor!” said one viewer.

