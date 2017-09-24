X Factor's Berget sings her way to bootcamp in final audition round

The auditions are over as the judges added the last hopefuls to the bootcamp entry list.

It was all about the soul as Dutch singer Berget Lewis belted her way to bootcamp in the last round of X Factor auditions.

The 45-year-old strode into the ITV show’s studio on Sunday night and stunned the judges with her sensational rendition of Prince classic, Purple Rain.

She came a step closer to following in the footsteps of her musical role model, Chaka Khan, when she was handed four “huge” yeses from the judges, including Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh.

Just Us became a foursome with a little help from the panel (SYCO/THAMES TV/PA)

They agreed that they would be prepared to buy her music already, before the hopefuls’ competition for the Syco contract has even begun.

The episode also saw Cowell spot the opportunity for an early musical release in the form of OAP duo Just Us, who invited judges Scherzinger and Walsh to join them for a version of Hasta Manana, by Abba.

He said the makeshift foursome could signal a win for the UK in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest before backing his claim with a resounding yes.

In the last episode before the show moves to bootcamp next weekend, there were mixed emotions for auditionees and close friends from Blackpool, Johnny Wright and Jenny Ball.

It was four nos for Johnny Wright (SYCO/THAMES TV/PA)

While Wright failed to score a pass to the next stage of the competition after his emotional performance of Rachel Platten’s Fight Song, Ball impressed with her soulful offering off Titanium by David Guetta and Sia.

Cowell praised her for hitting a “sweet spot” during her performance, while Wright pushed aside his disappointment and told presenter Dermot O’Leary that he was “unbelievably proud” of his friend.

Opening Boybanned, on the other hand, showed a less committed friendship, with one member of the three-piece act dropping out just hours before their audition, due to nerves.

But with or without the third member, none of the judges were impressed with their cover of Backstreet Boys’ Everybody, with Walsh branding it one of the cheesiest acts he had seen and Cowell suggesting that the no-show had made the right decision in staying home.

