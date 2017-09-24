Emmys gatecrasher took photos with James Corden

Simon Wilson joined the after-party and got pictures with stars James Corden and Thandie Newton.

A British vlogger who gatecrashed the Emmys has said he was not deterred even though the star-studded ceremony was “like Fort Knox”.

Simon Wilson, 26, from Wrexham in Wales, dressed up in a tuxedo and posed as a photographer from the Associated Press to sneak into the show. He later took pictures with James Corden and got his hands on one of the trophies at the Governors Ball after-party.

He pulled off the stunt just weeks after he managed to slip into the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas and bag a seat worth thousands of dollars.

Wilson posted footage of his efforts to his YouTube channel which shows him blagging a pass to enter the awards show.

He later made his way into the after-party, where he enjoyed free drinks and took pictures with stars such as Thandie Newton and an Emmy.

Amazing night at the EMMYS 🎥 A post shared by Simon Wilson (@simonjwils) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

He told the Press Association: “It wasn’t easy, I’m not going to lie. The place was like Fort Knox but I wasn’t giving up, that’s for sure.

“My other big viral video was Mayweather vs McGregor in Vegas. That was amazing and extremely hard to get in. Security-wise it was very similar but I have to admit I was a bit more scared in that one.”

Me and my older brother James Corden last night 😂🎥 A post shared by Simon Wilson (@simonjwils) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Wilson describes himself as “an entrepreneur and YouTuber” and says he hopes his channel grows.

“For me it’s about being real and not trying to be someone I’m not.

“If I can inspire anyone to go out there to do what they want, I’d be really happy as the moral of all my sneaking in videos is that anything is achievable.”

© Press Association 2017