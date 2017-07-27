X Factor rapper Honey G comes out as gay

The X Factor rapper Honey G has come out as gay.

The 36-year-old singer, who appeared on the 2016 series of the ITV talent contest, made the revelation as she posed nude for The Sun newspaper.



Talking to the publication about her sexuality, the musician, real name Anna Gilford, said: "I have dabbled with men before, but I'm gay and looking for a female partner that I want to settle down with."



While she has had relationships with men in the past, Honey added that her second experience with a woman was the turning point for her.



And despite her X Factor appearance sparking speculation about her sexuality, Honey has stayed quiet until now about being gay. Explaining her decision to keep it quiet, she said she was concerned about being targeted by homophobic comments if she had revealed it during her time on The X Factor.



"I just wasn't ready to come out to the public, you know?" she said. "One of questions that Simon (Cowell, judge) asked me in that first audition was, 'Have I got as boyfriend?' And I was a bit defensive at the time because I was just like, 'No, I'm single.'"



"Obviously I get worried about homophobia because there are a lot of homophobic people out there. They might not like it. So I was worried about that."



She was also invited to appear on Celebrity First Dates, but opted against revealing her sexuality in that way.



Now Honey is hoping she might meet her future wife at one of her gigs, and has asked her security team for their help.



"My security says to me: 'If there's any girls that I like at the gig to invite them into my enclosure'," she explained. "So I just say to them: 'Can you get that one, bring that one in?'"

© Cover Media Group 2017