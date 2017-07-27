Larry Lamb: 'A Gavin & Stacey movie is a distinct possibility'

Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb has revealed there's a "distinct possibility" the much-loved TV show will be turned into a film.

The 69-year-old actor starred as Gavin's dad Mick Shipman in the comedy, which ran between 2007 and 2010. And with the current trend of former television shows being rebooted, there has been speculation that the BAFTA-winning series could be one of those revived.



However, speaking to the Press Association, Larry said he doesn't believe a small screen revival of Gavin & Stacey is likely - but a movie version could be.



"I don't think anybody that was in it would ever say no to it," he told the outlet. "I think it's highly unlikely that they'll ever make another television series of Gavin & Stacey. I think it's a distinct possibility that one day, they might make a film, that's it."



However, he admitted: "That's purely conjecture... It's got a huge audience, so I'm sure that's what they'll do."



It remains to be seen if the show's stars, including creators Ruth Jones and James Corden, would all return for a big screen adaptation of the programme, which told the tale of an Essex boy and Welsh girl who fell in love.



Larry isn't a fan of returning to previous jobs, adding: "I'm not much for going back."



The ex-EastEnders star's comments seem to align with what Ruth, who played Stacey's best friend Nessa in the show, told the Radio Times magazine last year



"I can promise you absolutely that there are no plans to make one (a one-off special)," she stated.



Gavin & Stacey was created by Ruth and James during a filming break for ITV comedy Fat Friends. It ran for three series, with 20 episodes in all, including two Christmas specials.

