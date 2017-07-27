Olivia de Havilland seeking autumn start date for Feud trial

Veteran actress Olivia de Havilland is asking a judge to set a trial date for this autumn (17) in her case against Feud TV bosses because of her advanced age.

Catherine Zeta-Jones played the Gone with the Wind actress in Ryan Murphy's mini-series about the famous Hollywood rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, and De Havilland, who was a friend of Davis, was not happy with her portrayal onscreen.

She filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last month (Jun17), and on Tuesday (25Jul17), the 101-year-old headed back to court to request a start date later this year.

"Based on her unusually advanced age, Olivia de Havilland moves for preference in the setting of trial of this matter... and asks the Court to set this case for jury trial in November 2017, or in any event on a date within 120 days of the granting of this motion...," the request reads.

A hearing has been set for 13 September (17) on the matter, but Fox 21 studio bosses argue the actress has no case.

"Our project was a meticulously researched dramatisation of the well-documented feud between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford," a representative says. "The law on this is very clear: no permissions of any kind were required in order to tell the tale. Docudramas, such as this one, are original narrative works, based on real, verifiable facts and events.

"By the logic of Ms. de Havilland's attorneys, no producer would be able to tell any stories about famous people, living or dead without their consent. We respectfully disagree with Ms. de Havilland's objections to her portrayal, and we stand by the content, including her portrayal, and will vigorously defend this project."

De Havilland is suing for infringement of common law right of publicity, invasion of privacy, and unjust enrichment, and she is seeking damages and profits. She also wants an injunction barring TV bosses from continuing to use her name and likeness.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017