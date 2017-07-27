Journey sponsor Indy Lights racing sensation Ryan Norman for rest of the season

Rockers Journey have signed on to sponsor racing driver Ryan Norman for the rest of the U.S. Indy Lights season.

The band's logo has been emblazoned on the Andretti Autosport rookie's number 48 Mazda car, and the driver is hoping the Don't Stop Believin' group, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year (17), brings him luck on the track.

"I am very excited to have Journey on board for the rest of my 2017 season," former Motocross driver Norman says in a press release. "It's unique to have a rock band sponsoring a race car.

"Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, which is my hometown, so it makes the next race at Mid-Ohio very special to me. I love Journey's music and having 'Don't Stop Believin' on the side of my car is very fitting. This song has inspired a lot of people, including athletes like myself."

Journey performed at the Indianapolis 500's 100th anniversary in 2015, when group leader Neal Schon met veteran racing driver Mario Andretti, whose son Michael owns Norman's team.

Norman will make his debut behind the wheel of his new Journey car at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend (28-30Jul17).

