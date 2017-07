Actress Katie Leclerc has filed for divorce from her real estate agent husband.

The Switched at Birth star launched legal papers in court last week (ends21Jul17), and according to TMZ, she is asking a judge to deny her estranged husband, Brian Habecost, spousal support.

The couple became engaged in 2013 and wed the following year (14). Leclerc and Habecost have no children together.

