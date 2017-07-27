Reba McEntire plots Grand Ole Opry return to mark 40th anniversary

Reba McEntire will celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut at the Grand Ole Opry by performing at the country music mecca on 22 September (17).

The Country Music Hall of Famer, who first hit the Opry stage in Nashville, Tennessee in September, 1977, will return for two special performances.

McEntire announced the appearance in an online video, recalling her first show at the Opry - she had to give up half of her set to Dolly Parton, who was also on the bill and almost missed her debut altogether after a security guard refused to let her in.

Reba became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in January, 1986.

