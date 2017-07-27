Gregg Allman heard new tracks for the first time on the eve of his death

Late rocker Gregg Allman heard half of what will be his final album on the eve of his death in May (17).

His manager Michael Lehman was able to rush the completed versions of four new songs to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on 26 May (17), so the rock icon could listen to his final recordings before he died.

"He was fully lucid and he was excited," Lehman tells Rolling Stone. "He was talking quietly but he wasn't in any pain at all. He loved the tracks and he knew what he'd done."

Allman lost his long-running battle with liver cancer the following day (27May17).

Southern Blood, a collection of new tracks and covers, was produced by Don Was, who admits he always knew he was working on Allman's last album: "It was kind of unspoken, but it was really clear we were preparing a final statement, in many ways," he tells the outlet. "It was so f**king heavy, man. We weren't going to a picnic."

Allman recorded the tracks at the fabled Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in 2016.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017