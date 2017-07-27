New Titanic documentary to explore if James Cameron could have made a better film

Moviemaker James Cameron is planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Titanic by revisiting the hit movie and scrutinising the production decisions he made in a new documentary.

The disaster drama, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, quickly became the highest-grossing movie of all-time upon its release in 1997, but perfectionist Cameron still thinks the film could have been better.

"When I wrote the film, and when I set out to direct it, I wanted every detail to be as accurate as I could make it, and every harrowing moment of the ship's final hours accounted for," the director says in a statement. "I was creating a living history; I had to get it right out of respect for the many who died and for their legacy.

"But did I really get it right? Now, with National Geographic and with the latest research, science and technology, I'm going to reassess."

Titanic: 20th Anniversary will debut on the National Geographic channel in December (17).

During the special, Cameron will look at new technology that wasn't available to him at the time to see if he could have made some scenes better.

Titanic is no longer the highest-grossing movie in history - that title now belongs to Cameron's 2009 film Avatar.

He is currently in pre-production on that film's four back-to-back sequels.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017