Tom Hardy to play war correspondent Anthony Lloyd

Tom Hardy has signed on to produce and star in Bosnian war movie My War Gone By, I Miss It So.

The Dark Knight Rises actor will star as English journalist and war correspondent Anthony Lloyd in the film, inspired by Lloyd's book of the same name, which centres on his time as a war correspondent and his battle with heroin addiction.



"My War Gone By is a brutal yet sensitive story which addresses both the nature of addiction and the experience of war," Hardy says. "I was struck by Anthony's work and words, experiences, and for me his is an important voice and an important book."



The film will be directed by Gavin O'Connor, who will also produce, alongside Hardy and Scott LaStaiti.



"Anthony's memoir was love at first page - a portrait of war like I'd never read before," O'Connor adds. "An up-close-and-personal account of a heroin junkie reporting from the front lines of Bosnia - the bloodiest conflict Europe has witnessed since the Second World War - who uses the high of war to kick his drug habit.



"It's a book written with both fists. It's Anthony's Apocalypse Now. I feel privileged and honoured for the opportunity to bring the book to the movies."



"Anthony's book is haunting and heartfelt, and shows humanity at its highest and lowest," LaStaiti says. "I couldn't ask for better creative collaborators than Gavin and Tom, and I'm thrilled to be partnered with them on this project."



It is unclear when the film will go into production, but Hardy is currently starring in another war drama - Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. He is also set to appear in films Mad Max: The Wasteland, Venom, and War Party.

© Cover Media Group 2017