Quincy Jones awarded $9.4 million in Michael Jackson royalties battle
Music legend Quincy Jones has won a major court battle over Michael Jackson royalties.
The producer has been awarded $9.4 million (GBP7.1 million) after accusing executives at Sony Music and MJJ Productions of trying to take advantage of his age.
The 84-year-old claimed the music bosses pulled an accounting trick on him and conned him out of a large royalties cut.
Jones, who produced Jackson's three biggest albums - Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad, alleged the defendants had screwed him out of money that's rightfully his.
Quincy initially sued for at least $10 million (GBP7.7 million) back in 2003, but claimed he is owed close to $30 million (£23 million) for his contributions to the legendary star's catalogue, insisting hit songs like Thriller and Billie Jean were remixed to cheat him out of earning royalties.
