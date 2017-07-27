Quincy Jones awarded $9.4 million in Michael Jackson royalties battle

The producer has been awarded $9.4 million (GBP7.1 million) after accusing executives at Sony Music and MJJ Productions of trying to take advantage of his age.

The 84-year-old claimed the music bosses pulled an accounting trick on him and conned him out of a large royalties cut.

Jones, who produced Jackson's three biggest albums - Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad, alleged the defendants had screwed him out of money that's rightfully his.

Quincy initially sued for at least $10 million (GBP7.7 million) back in 2003, but claimed he is owed close to $30 million (£23 million) for his contributions to the legendary star's catalogue, insisting hit songs like Thriller and Billie Jean were remixed to cheat him out of earning royalties.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017