Late rocker Ronnie James Dio returning to the stage for hologram tour

The eerie image of the late rocker appeared at the Wacken festival in Germany last year (16) and now musicians who played with Dio are heading out on the road for the Dio Returns global trek in November (17). The performances will kick-off in Helsinki, Finland before the show visits South America, Australia, Asia, and the U.S.

Estate bosses and Dio's widow Wendy have teamed up with experts at Eyellusion to develop the shows.

"In 1986, for the Sacred Heart Tour, Ronnie and I created the Crystal Ball with Ronnie filmed and speaking in a suspended crystal ball effect, done with back projection, which was the closest we could get to a hologram," Wendy tells Rolling Stone.

"Ronnie was always wanting to experiment with new stage ideas and was a big Disney fan. With this said, I am sure he is giving us his blessing with this hologram project.

"It gives the fans that saw Ronnie perform an opportunity to see him again and new fans that never got to see him a chance to see him for the first time. We hope everyone will enjoy the show that we have all worked so hard to put together."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017