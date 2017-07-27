Former Game of Thrones star signs on for Dumbo

Former Game of Thrones star DeObia Oparei has added his name to Tim Burton's all-star Dumbo cast.

The actor, who played Dornish soldier Areo Hotah in Seasons Five and Six of the fantasy drama, will take on a character named Rongo in the live action adaptation of Disney's 1941 classic, which will be released in March, 2019.

He joins previously announced cast members Eva Green, Michael Keaton, and Danny DeVito, while Colin Farrell is also close to signing on for a leading role, according to Deadline.

