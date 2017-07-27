Angelina Jolie's father is supporting her during her separation from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has turned to her once-estranged father Jon Voight for support following her separation from Brad Pitt last year (16).

The Salt star and Voight fell out years ago when he publicly questioned his daughter's mental state, but they have been working to repair their relationship in recent months and Angelina has now revealed the Deliverance star has been her rock following her painful marriage split in September (16).

Her dad has also been the perfect grandfather for her six kids.

"He's been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time," she tells Vanity Fair magazine. "I had to do a therapy meeting... and he was just around. He knows kind of the rule - don't make them play with you; just be a cool grandpa who's creative, and hang out and tell stories and read a book in the library."

However, her greatest source of strength has come from Loung Ung, the Cambodian activist and author of the memoir Jolie adapted for her latest directorial venture, First They Killed My Father.

"She's that girlfriend who rolled up her sleeves, got on a plane, and helped me on Christmas morning," Jolie adds. "She's been my closest friend. I cried on her shoulder."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017