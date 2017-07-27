Gina Rodriguez: 'I used to feel terrible about touching myself'

Actress Gina Rodriguez regrets spending so much time feeling guilty about her sexual urges when she was a teenager.

The Jane The Virgin star, 32, admits her Catholic guilt kicked in every time she masturbated - and now she feels bad about giving herself a hard time for touching herself.

"In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating," she told Bust magazine. "Oh, my God, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much!

"It's OK to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself."

And Gina admits she no longer feels bad about having sex outside of marriage: "It isn't bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend," she adds. "I'm 32 years old, I'm an adult, I can do that!"

© WENN Newsdesk 2017