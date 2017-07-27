Mahershala Ali to star in third season of True Detective

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will front the third season of TV police drama True Detective.

The Moonlight star recently signed on for the anthology series, which previously starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in season one and Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams last year (16).

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and veteran writer David Milch have been working together on a script for the new season of the HBO hit, but no director has been announced.

The drama will be a return to TV for Ali, who played Remy Danton in Netflix's acclaimed House of Cards.

