Charli XCX calls famous guy friends to model for Boys video

Charli XCX recruited Joe Jonas, will.i.am, and Charlie Puth to star in her new video for Boys.

The singer, who also co-directed the promo, asked all her famous guy friends to appear in the video - and most of them did just that.

As well as the trio, Charli also managed to rope in Riz Ahmed, Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig, his former bandmate Rostam Batmanglij, Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz KHalifa, Mark Ronson, Diplo, Brendan Urie, and Jack Antonoff.

The fun video with the all-star cameos debuted online on Wednesday (26Jul17).

