Steve Howe's drummer son to join Yes on tour

Rocker Steve Howe's son will be joining his dad on the road in 2017 after joining Yes for the band's upcoming North American tour.

Drummer Dylan Howe will join the band's Alan White to create a "twin drum powerhouse" on the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' Yestival Tour.

"It's a pleasure for me to welcome Dylan Howe to the Yes stage," White says in a statement. "I've known Dylan for most of his life and I'm proud to think I've helped to be an inspiration in his musical journey. I'm very much looking forward to performing with him this summer for the upcoming Yes tour."

The Yestival dates, which will also feature Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, will kick off in Greensboro, North Carolina on 4 August (17).

