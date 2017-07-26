Lupita Nyong'o in the pink as disguised Power Ranger at Comic-Con

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o has revealed she went undercover as the pink Power Ranger at Comic-Con over the weekend (22-23Jul17).

The 34-year-old actress was in San Diego, California promoting her new movie Black Panther when she decided to join fans at the annual comic book convention in costume.

The 12 Years a Slave star's look, complete with mask, bandanna and sunglasses, worked - and no one recognised her.

Lupita has since revealed all on Instagram, posting footage of herself dancing around among bewildered fans in her get-up, and adding the caption: "Did you see me at Comic Con?!"

