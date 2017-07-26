Olivia Wilde waiting until daughter is older to wed

Olivia Wilde is in no rush to wed fiance Jason Sudeikis, insisting they'll tie the knot when her daughter can remember the big day.

The actors began dating in 2011 and became engaged in 2013, but they're holding off on getting married until their kids Otis and Daisy can play a big part at their wedding.

"We have this beautiful new little daughter named Daisy who is nine-months-old and she's amazing," the actress told U.S. chat show Watch What Happens Live! on Tuesday (25Jul17). "Now I want to wait until she can remember it or be part of it, now that's my focus. But it's also this weirdly romantic thing to just be engaged. If we could be like Kurt (Russell) and Goldie (Hawn)..."

Shortly after she agreed to marry the funnyman in 2013, Olivia told Vanity Fair she wanted to enjoy a long engagement, adding, "It's funny, people tend to skip over the engagement thing. They think it's like, 'Oh, engaged...' And then you get there. I don't think you should spend your entire engagement planning a wedding. Because it's fun. It's this great time. It's like dating-plus."

And although Olivia is not keen to spend too much time planning a wedding, she does know exactly she wants when it comes to her second wedding: "A wedding should just be the best weekend of everyone's life," she added. "It should be something that everyone remembers. I would like people to laugh a lot and dance a lot."

The Tron: Legacy star was previously married to Italian filmmaker Tao Ruspoli for seven years until March 2011, while Jason tied the knot with 30 Rock actress Kay Cannon in 2004 after five years of dating. They divorced in 2010.

