Amy Schumer: 'I can't wait to see Anne Hathaway as Barbie'

The Oscar winner is in talks to land the lead in the Sony/Mattel collaboration, which Schumer was forced to walk away from in March (17) due to scheduling conflicts - and the Trainwreck star insists movie bosses have picked the right leading lady.

"Hathaway smathaway jkjk she's perfect (sic)!!" Amy captioned a selfie she posted online on Tuesday (25Jul17). "Can't wait to see it!"

Schumer initially stepped into Barbie's heels in December (16) and then had to defend her casting after fat-shaming online trolls suggested the casting was all wrong.

Putting the bullies in their place, she wrote: "Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love."

She added, "Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand. I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice (for Barbie). It's that kind of response that let's you know something's wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it."

And she was disappointed to give up the role this spring, writing: "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

The movie is scheduled to hit cinemas in June, 2018.

