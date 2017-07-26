Michael Caine has secret cameo in Dunkirk

Movie veteran Michael Caine has a small cameo in pal Christopher Nolan's war movie Dunkirk - but he doesn't actually appear in the film.

The actor, who has appeared in a handful of Nolan's projects, including the Dark Knight trilogy, was recorded giving orders to Tom Hardy and Jack Lowden's fighter pilot characters.

The director tells NJ.com, "It's shocking to me that a lot of people haven't spotted the cameo, when he has really one of the most distinctive voices in cinema. I wanted very much to squeeze him in here. It's a bit of a nod to his character in Battle of Britain.

"And also, it's Michael. He has to be in all my films, after all!"

