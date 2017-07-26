Trent Reznor: 'Ashton Kutcher is just another famous poser'

Trent Reznor has slammed Ashton Kutcher as "another celebrity moron" posing as a tech industry expert.

The Nine Inch Nails rocker has been involved in the professional software and streaming communities for years after being appointed chief creative officer for Beats Music's Project Daisy in 2013, but he insists he's no tech expert - and neither is actor Ashton, who has also dabbled in technology over the years by investing in popular apps such as AirBnB and Skype.



"My experience with Beats Music and then at Apple (when Apple bosses bought Beats Music in 2014) largely was dismissed from (the) outside, maybe justifiably, as, 'Here's another celebrity moron holding up a phone and expecting some sort of credit'," Reznor explains to Vulture. "That kind of situation, which mine isn't, would be insulting to the people that actually are doing the important jobs (like coding)."



The Day the World Went Away hitmaker moved on to diss the headlines Kutcher has grabbed in the past for his software business investments: "And I don't want to hear about, 'Ashton Kutcher's a f**king tech genius,'" Trent lamented, "I don't give a s**t about that. He seems like an a**hole!"



"I don't know where that rage just came from," he added, "but all I can say is that I've learned a hell of a lot from working at Beats and Apple. I've seen a lot, and it's interesting to be behind the scenes and meet really cool, smart people that I highly respect."



Trent also insisted he is not "yearning to be a tech guy", and he's only adding an artistic perspective to the projects software engineers are working on.

