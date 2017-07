Rocker Nikki Sixx has undergone surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

The former Motley Crue star had the procedure on Tuesday (25Jul17) and he has since posted post-operation photos on Facebook.

It appears he's very pleased with the surgery, writing: "Rotator and torn bicep fixed. Doctor did a great job."

The bassist also underwent hip replacement surgery in April (17).

