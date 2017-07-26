Prince Philip bowing out of public duty next week

British royal Prince Philip will step down from public duty after attending the Royal Marines' charity parade in London next week (02Aug17).

A Buckingham Palace publicist has announced the event will serve as the ailing 96-year-old's final official public engagement.

"This (parade) will bring His Royal Highness's individual programme to a conclusion, although he may choose to attend certain events, alongside the Queen, from time to time."

It was announced that Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, would be stepping back from the spotlight shortly after he was discharged from hospital in June (17) after being treated for an infection.

He was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on 20 June (17) as a "precautionary measure" after falling ill with an infection stemming from an undisclosed pre-existing condition.

