Stone Sour star proposes to girlfriend at Toronto gig

Stone Sour bassist Johnny Chow is engaged after proposing to his girlfriend onstage at a gig in Canada on Tuesday night (25Jul17).

The bearded rocker got down on one knee and asked Christi Allen to be his wife during the band's set at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto as support for KORN.

Footage of the proposal has been posted online.

After Chow embraced his new fiancee and she walked offstage, band frontman Corey Taylor asked, "Did she say yes?" before adding, "She said f**king yes", as the crowd cheered.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017